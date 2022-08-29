 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The science behind extreme flooding and climate change | Across the Sky podcast

The last month has seen numerous flash flooding events across the country including Dallas, St. Louis, eastern Kentucky and even Death Valley. As the planet warms, flooding events like these are becoming more common and extreme. 

Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, joins the Lee Weather Team on this week's episode to discuss the science behind flooding and what's expected in the future.

Rios-Berrios is also a member of Science Moms, an organization of climate scientists and mothers who are helping other moms better understand climate change. She discusses her work with the organization and what people can do to help slow down global warming.

You can learn more about Science Moms on their website: sciencemoms.com

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

