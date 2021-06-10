The unanswered 'Jeopardy!' question: Who's the new host?

What makes for a good “Jeopardy!” host?

“I think establishing a sense of comfort (so) the audience just eases into the game,” Virtel said. “Also a sense of stakes, that a real tough game is being played. It’s called ‘Jeopardy!’ for a reason. The host is there to make sure we’re all on our toes.”

The try-outs are an unusually public form of auditioning, one that could cause flop sweat even for veteran emcees. For actor Bialik of “Blossom,” "The Big Bang Theory” and “Call Me Kat,” any nerves were crowded out by the demands of the job — and she's a neuroscientist.

“There is very little room for not being 100% dialed in to the job of hosting when you are on that stage,” Bialik said in an email. It proved the most "joyful, challenging, transcendent act I have undertaken — second only to giving birth to my second son on the floor of my living room.”

Back in the day, there were only a handful of pioneers like Betty White, the first female game show host to win a Daytime Emmy (for 1983's “Just Men!”), and Adam Wade, a Black singer who hosted the 1975 game show “Musical Chairs.” Wayne Brady, Steve Harvey and Meredith Vieira are among those who made further inroads, with pressure only growing on the entertainment industry to reflect America more broadly on screen.