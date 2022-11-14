The University of Virginia shooting, Jay Leno recovers from burns, John Aniston dies, and more trending news

Here's a look at some top stories from today, Nov. 14.
UVA
Police on Monday captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school's football team as they returned to campus from a field trip.
The violence that also wounded two students erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman.
Officials got word during a midmorning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been arrested.
Jay Leno
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former "The Tonight Show" host told Variety.
"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said in a statement to the publication.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Leno for comment.
Leno, an avid car collector, was working on one of his vehicles in his garage when it reportedly burst into flames. He is being treated for injuries at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, according to a report by TMZ.
Jennifer/John Aniston
John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.
The actor's daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran's Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.
"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," Jennifer Aniston wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."
The White House says President Joe Biden has objected to what it says is China's “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Xi responded that Taiwan is at the core of U.S.-China relations. Biden said the two powers' goal is to “manage our differences" in the competition for global influence. The nearly three-hour meeting in Indonesia on Monday came at a critical juncture for the two countries — amid increasing economic and security tensions between them. Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. Biden also objected to China's treatment of ethnic minorities and its crackdown in Hong Kong.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal from the southern city as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders. Retaking Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war and delivered another stinging blow to the Kremlin. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself is without water, power and heat, and remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.
Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.
Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape. Newly elected members of Congress are arriving for Monday's orientation week and leadership elections. But control of the House is still undecided and leadership is in flux. Amid jarring election disappointments, Republicans are meeting behind closed doors for leadership elections. The path ahead is rocky for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The coming week also begins a potentially consequential year-end session with bills on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. All this as former President Donald Trump is set to announce his own 2024 presidential bid, potentially dividing the GOP.
The nation’s last undecided race for governor has gotten even closer as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona. The race remained too early to call on Sunday. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down about 10,000 votes from a day earlier. Lake has never led in the race but insists that she’ll take the lead as early ballots dropped off at polling places are added to the tally. It’s not clear if Lake will be able to narrow the gap with the roughly 160,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide.
Transportation investigators are trying to determine why two historic military planes were seemingly in the same place at the same time just before they collided at a Dallas air show, killing six people. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed.
It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success. “Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum in Bali on Monday when asked what an up-and-coming “Elon Musk of the East” should focus on. He also touched briefly on criticism of his stewardship of Twitter since he took it over for $44 billion last month. Musk was speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies taking place on the Indonesian resort island. He joined the conference by video link.
Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”
NFL Week 10: Allen's miscues, Jefferson's big day help Vikings beat Bills; Packers beat Cowboys in OT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.