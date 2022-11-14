 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

The University of Virginia shooting, Jay Leno recovers from burns, John Aniston dies, and more trending news

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Here's a look at some top stories from today, Nov. 14.

UVA

Police on Monday captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school's football team as they returned to campus from a field trip.

The violence that also wounded two students erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman.

Officials got word during a midmorning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been arrested.

Read the full story here:

People Jay Leno

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. Jay Leno suffered burns in a weekend fire at the car enthusiast's garage but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a “serious medical emergency."

Jay Leno

Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former "The Tonight Show" host told Variety.

People are also reading…

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said in a statement to the publication.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Leno for comment.

Leno, an avid car collector, was working on one of his vehicles in his garage when it reportedly burst into flames. He is being treated for injuries at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, according to a report by TMZ.

Get more here:

Obit John Aniston

FILE - Actress Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2012. John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.  The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Nov. 11.

Jennifer/John Aniston

John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor's daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran's Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," Jennifer Aniston wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

Find out more here:

 

***

Get more trending topics here:

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski , Are Reportedly Dating. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski , Are Reportedly Dating. 'Us Weekly' says an insider told the publication that "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now.". 'Us Weekly' says an insider told the publication that "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now.". The relationship is said to be "in the very early stages, but both really like each other.". The relationship is said to be "in the very early stages, but both really like each other.". Ratajkowski split from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July, and Davidson broke up with Kim Kardashian in August. Ratajkowski split from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July, and Davidson broke up with Kim Kardashian in August. While Davidson has been laying low, 'Us Weekly' says Ratajkowski has been enjoying dating while she finalizes her divorce. While Davidson has been laying low, 'Us Weekly' says Ratajkowski has been enjoying dating while she finalizes her divorce. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them, Emily Ratajkowski, to 'Harper's Bazaar'. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth, Emily Ratajkowski, to 'Harper's Bazaar'. I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’, Emily Ratajkowski, to 'Harper's Bazaar'. According to the 'Us Weekly' insider, "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.". Howard Stern even thought the two would make a good couple before anyone knew they were dating. [I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there, Howard Stern, on 'The Howard Stern Show'. [I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there, Howard Stern, on 'The Howard Stern Show'

Gisele Bundchen

Amazon layoffs

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov. 14

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but aim to ‘manage’ differences
National Politics
AP

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but aim to ‘manage’ differences

  • By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The White House says President Joe Biden has objected to what it says is China's “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Xi responded that Taiwan is at the core of U.S.-China relations. Biden said the two powers' goal is to “manage our differences" in the competition for global influence. The nearly three-hour meeting in Indonesia on Monday came at a critical juncture for the two countries — amid increasing economic and security tensions between them. Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. Biden also objected to China's treatment of ethnic minorities and its crackdown in Hong Kong.

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
National Politics
AP

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

  • By SAM MEDNICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal from the southern city as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders. Retaking Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war and delivered another stinging blow to the Kremlin. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself is without water, power and heat, and remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.

3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at University of Virginia; shooter remains at large
National

3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at University of Virginia; shooter remains at large

  • Associated Press, The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress
  • Updated
  • 0

Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.

Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
National Politics
AP

Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election

  • By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape. Newly elected members of Congress are arriving for Monday's orientation week and leadership elections. But control of the House is still undecided and leadership is in flux. Amid jarring election disappointments, Republicans are meeting behind closed doors for leadership elections. The path ahead is rocky for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The coming week also begins a potentially consequential year-end session with bills on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. All this as former President Donald Trump is set to announce his own 2024 presidential bid, potentially dividing the GOP.

Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
National Politics
AP

Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race

  • By JONATHAN J. COOPER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The nation’s last undecided race for governor has gotten even closer as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona. The race remained too early to call on Sunday. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down about 10,000 votes from a day earlier. Lake has never led in the race but insists that she’ll take the lead as early ballots dropped off at polling places are added to the tally. It’s not clear if Lake will be able to narrow the gap with the roughly 160,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide.

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
National
AP

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO, JOSH FUNK and LM OTERO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Transportation investigators are trying to determine why two historic military planes were seemingly in the same place at the same time just before they collided at a Dallas air show, killing six people. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed.

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum
Technology
AP

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

  • By ADAM SCHRECK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success. “Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum in Bali on Monday when asked what an up-and-coming “Elon Musk of the East” should focus on. He also touched briefly on criticism of his stewardship of Twitter since he took it over for $44 billion last month. Musk was speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies taking place on the Indonesian resort island. He joined the conference by video link.

Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs

  • By LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”

NFL Week 10: Allen's miscues, Jefferson's big day help Vikings beat Bills; Packers beat Cowboys in OT
Football

NFL Week 10: Allen's miscues, Jefferson's big day help Vikings beat Bills; Packers beat Cowboys in OT

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds almost all 'natural' skincare products contain allergens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News