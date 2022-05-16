The victims: What we know about those killed, injured in Buffalo shooting

Heyward Patterson was ferrying shoppers who didn't have their own cars to and from the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in the heart of the East Side of Buffalo.
They were just doing ordinary things on a beautiful summerlike spring day, until a man armed with a high-power rifle drove three hours to Buffalo and killed them one by one in the parking lot and then inside the store.
All 10 of the victims who were killed were Black, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. The suspect is white. The killings are being investigated as a racist hate crime.
Pearl Young, 77: “Even if it was nothing but soup and bread, whatever she could do, she would just always avail herself to help the people," her brother-in-law, Bishop Glenwood H. Young said. "That's what she was noted for. … Her life was full of giving.”
This photo dated Oct. 24, 2011 shows Katherine Massey walking near the corner of Elmwood and Tupper in Buffalo, N.Y. Massey was one of the victims killed in the grocery store shooting in Buffalo on Saturday. Her sister calls her "a beautiful soul."