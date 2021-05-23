The Weeknd wins multiple honors at Billboard Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd is having a great weekend: The pop star nominated for a whopping 16 Billboard Music Awards has won eight — so far.

The Weeknd was named top male artist, top R&B artist and top Hot 100 artist. “Blinding Lights," the No. 1 song of 2020, won top radio song and top R&B song, while The Weeknd's multi-hit, multi-platinum album, “After Hours," won top R&B album.

“I'd like to thank my fellow nominees. It's been a dark year and you brought light and an escape with your music," The Weeknd said onstage at Sunday's show, collecting the night's first televised award.

The awards show kicked off with a collaborative performance by DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, who performed for a number of fans outside of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, bringing the concert vibe back to life a year after live shows were in the dark because of the pandemic.

“How great is it to be back together again," said Nick Jonas, who is hosting the awards show airing live on NBC.

The event will feature a mix of live and pre-taped performances. Doja Cat and SZA — accompanied by futuristically dressed background dancers — sang their big hit “Kiss Me More" inside the venue, where the seats were empty.