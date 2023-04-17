Take a look at trending topics from today, April 17.

Boston Marathon 2023

Defending champion Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon again on Monday, surging to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women's race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed seven seconds later by Israeli Lonah Salpeter.

Kipchoge finished sixth — just his third loss ever in a major marathon to go with 12 victories. Scott Fauble was the top American, finishing seventh. Chebet is the first back-to-back winner since Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006-08.

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts finished runner-up to Patrick Mahomes in AP NFL MVP voting and lost again to him when Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs beat Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

But no QB is atop Hurts now — Philadelphia's franchise player is about to become the highest-paid player in average annual value in NFL history.

Hurts and the Eagles are set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was not yet final.

Apple savings account

Apple on Monday announced that it is now offering its Apple Card holders a 4.15% high-yield savings account with Goldman Sachs. They may park both the 3% cash back they receive from using the Apple Card on select purchases plus other savings they may wish to deposit.

The new product will provide a more holistic, financial-service experience under the Apple umbrella for its customers, who must use Apple hardware to benefit, noted Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman. For instance, you can only get an Apple Card if you use an Apple phone.

"Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day," Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement.

