There were at least 9 mass shootings across the US this weekend

Phoenix

An overnight shooting at the Hyatt Regency Hotel left one man dead and at least seven others wounded, Phoenix Police Sgt. Margaret Cox said during a news conference Sunday morning.

A group attending an event at the hotel got into an altercation that resulted in the gunfire, Cox said. All of the victims are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 22.

Cox told reporters there was more than one shooter, but investigators are trying to find exactly how many and what types of guns were used.

The shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act, she added.

Woodlawn, Maryland

Three people are dead and another was injured during a shooting at a townhome Saturday morning just outside of Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to a call for an active shooter and fire scene at a townhome community in the Woodlawn suburb, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a news release.