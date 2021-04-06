These 9 George Floyd updates will catch you up on trial of ex-officer accused of his killing

Derek Chauvin, 45, who was eventually fired from the police force, is on trial this week for killing a handcuffed George Floyd last May by pinning his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he lay face-down.

Prior to arrest, Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a neighborhood market.

The first week of the trial included emotional testimonies from several people who witnessed Floyd’s death. A second week of testimony began Monday with the prosecution so far building its case on video-backed testimony from veteran police officers who said the now-fired Minneapolis officer violated department policy.

Many people find it hard to watch the televised trial with graphic video and images. These nine articles prepared by the Associated Press are meant to help you catch up on the trial and understand some of the key issues.

Key players in the trial

