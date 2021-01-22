These are the kids in the First and Second Families

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris weren't the only ones in their families to receive new titles on Wednesday after the Inauguration Day ceremonies.

There were several young faces on the U.S. Capitol platform where Biden and Harris took their respective oaths of office, and later accompanied them as they walked onto the White House grounds — the children of the new first and second families.

The President's grandchildren and the children in Harris' family played a special role in their campaigns. Biden's grandchildren were the ones who informed him that the presidential race had been called in his favor, a source on the campaign told CNN. And during the Democratic National Convention, Harris was officially nominated to the Democratic presidential ticket by her sister Maya, niece Meena and stepdaughter Ella Emhoff.