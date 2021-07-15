These are the most popular emoji on the planet

Abode's latest Emoji Trend report also examined the three most misunderstood emojis in the world. The "eggplant" 🍆 symbol edged out the "peach" 🍑 and the "clown" 🤡 emoji respectively as the most confusing for users.

The vast majority of emoji users (90%) believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves. Eighty-nine percent of respondents said emoji simplify communicating across language barriers. And 67% said they think people who use emoji are friendlier, funnier and cooler than those who don't.

A slight majority of respondents said they are more comfortable expressing emotions through emoji than talking on the phone or in-person. More than half of global emoji users (55%) said using emoji in communications has positively impacted their mental health.

Seventy-six percent of those surveyed said emoji are an important communication tool for creating unity, respect and understanding. And 88% said they feel more empathetic toward people who use emoji.