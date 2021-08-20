'These people were in bad, bad shape.' A look inside of a Florida library converted to a Covid-19 treatment site

Lopez said that he arrived at the library just before his noon appointment, and spent more than two hours with dozens of others waiting to get the treatment.

"As time went on, more people started showing up. And it became evident that they were taking walk-ins and appointments. Some of the people that were coming in were really sick," Lopez told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday.

Awaiting treatment at the library

One woman in line was so sick that she couldn't even stand, Lopez said. Because she couldn't stand, he said she crawled over to the wall. Staff members provided some patients with paper gowns because it was cold. One person, Lopez said, was given a wheelchair because they couldn't move.

"It really made it really clear and the severity of it," Lopez said. "Not only that, but the seriousness of it."

Libraries are normally places of solitude and silence. On Wednesday, however, Lopez described a persistent sound of crying and pained moans from some of those seeking treatment.

"That's when I actually thought, 'This thing, when I read that this thing kills,'" he said. "If you die because of Covid, not only are you going to be alone, you're going to be in a lot of pain. It really illustrated that for me."