These return-to-work programs could help moms re-enter the workforce

"We knew the interview process would need to look different in ... assessing the skills they would have had at the time they stepped out of the workforce," said Kelley Berlin, Grubhub's chief human resources officer. "We couldn't evaluate them on their current technology skills. We had to look at their performance level and potential as it related to when they stepped out."

As we enter the second year of a global pandemic, however, companies may start to view protracted employment gaps differently, particularly in light of school and daycare shutdowns.

"Everyone's awareness of caregiving as a conflict has been raised," she said. "The recognition that it often isn't a choice or it is a choice that is so constrained by external factors that individual families can't control."

The role of returnships

Goldman Sachs launched a returnship program in 2008, which requires applicants to have been out of the workforce for two years or more. But the company is considering lowering that minimum, which would expand the applicant pool to workers who left during the pandemic.