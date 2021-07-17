They're not blown away by NJ's offshore wind power plans

Most of Ocean City's council opposes the offshore wind projects, even as officials in many other communities embrace the technology as an environmental and economic boon. Last week, 110 elected officials from around the state signed a letter supporting what they call “responsible” offshore wind development.

One common criticism is visual pollution, the idea that the turbines will be visible from the shoreline and ruin pristine ocean views. Developers say the turbines, projected to be about 10 to 20 miles (16 to 32 kilometers) offshore, will be visible on the horizon under clear weather conditions, but less so during foggy or hazy conditions.

A residents group called Go Green and Unseen wants the turbines moved 35 miles (56 kilometers) offshore so they will be invisible from the shore.

And while many environmental groups support offshore wind, that support is not universal, nor unqualified. Clean Ocean Action, New Jersey's leading ocean advocacy group, says it supports offshore wind, but wants to see a demonstration project first, to study and learn from the results.

“These first proposals off the Jersey Shore are massive and total over 1.16 million acres — about the size of Grand Canyon National Park, and a law is pending to block communities’ concerns,” said Cindy Zipf, the group's executive director.