Things to Know: Catholic Church got $1.5B in US virus relief

— The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell to 779,000 last week, a historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people are still losing jobs to the pandemic. The job losses were fewer than the 812,000 that were lost the previous week and the fewest in two months, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus began spreading rapidly in the U.S. in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Feb. 3 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S fell during the past two weeks, from about 193,717 on Jan. 20 to 136,995 on Feb. 3. During the same period, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose from roughly 3,056 to 3,086.

QUOTABLE: “We’re 43rd in the world in genomic sequencing. Totally unacceptable,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said about the United States' efforts to catch up in the race to detect mutant viruses.