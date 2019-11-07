10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

The Oval Office has emerged as such a sought-after destination that Ukraine's new president was hell-bent on getting there and the White House unafraid to dangle it as leverage.

The slaughter of three U.S. women and six of their children wasn't the first or only time Mexico's drug war claimed foreigners, women or children.

A Chinese court sentences nine fentanyl traffickers in a multinational crack down on global networks that manufacture and distribute lethal synthetic opioids.