10 Things to Know for Today

Democrats say the public session in the House revealed a striking account of Donald Trump abusing his office, something Republicans say the hearing showed none of.

Several more witnesses are expected to say they too worried about Trump’s push for Ukraine to investigate Democrats as the U.S. withheld military aid from the country.

Gaza militants fire a barrage of rockets into Israel, hours after a cease-fire was declared to end two days of intense fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad group.