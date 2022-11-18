Things to know today: Beer sales banned at World Cup stadiums; more Twitter workers flee; Buffalo braces for major snowstorm

Today is Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament. The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar and 12 years after the country first consented to respect FIFA’s commercial partners. The person says non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.
Twitter is continuing to bleed engineers and other workers after its new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice: either pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. Many workers signed off via internal messaging forums Thursday and on Twitter itself. It’s not clear how many of Twitter’s already-decimated staff took Musk up on his offer. But the newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it's gearing up for the World Cup. The tournament is one of the busiest events on Twitter, and can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow might fall through Sunday, which “may paralyze” the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility. Hochul’s state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 southwest of Buffalo after 4 p.m. Thursday. Snow began falling in Buffalo around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The National Football League says the Buffalo Bills' home game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns will be played in Detroit because of the weather.
Global climate talks are headed to crunch time on the final scheduled day of negotiations. Many expect that negotiators will go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. A new draft cover decision from the Egyptian presidency came out Friday morning, half the size of Thursday’s 20-page document that was criticized for being vague and bloated. But this new 10-page one still has little new compared to previous years and plenty of places with yet-to-be-decided options. And some of the most talked about proposals, from the European Union, Barbados and India aren’t in it, reflecting the Egyptian presidency’s priorities.
The Uvalde officer who was leading the city’s police department during the hesitant law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has stepped down. City spokeswoman Gina Eisenberg says Lt. Mariano Pargas retired effectively immediately on Thursday afternoon after 18 years working for the city. He is the second police leader to leave law enforcement in the fallout since the May massacre, when hundreds of officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School. Pargas was running the department during the shooting because the chief was out of town.
When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she won't re-up as a House leader next year, even her adversaries acknowledged that hers was a remarkable era. Former Republican speaker Newt Gingrich says she was a “totally dominant” figure in Congress and “one of the strongest speakers in history.” Her Democratic allies agree. Pelosi was strikingly successful at holding together her fractious party. Polarizing and combative, she nevertheless forged compromises with Republicans on historic legislation. Pelosi prevailed for nearly 20 years as House Democratic leader, eight of them as speaker. She became the most powerful woman ever in U.S. politics.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge from a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election too close to call in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes tallied, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. The race is being closely watched across the country as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after winning back control Wednesday night with a narrow majority.
Federal prosecutors are expected to make their final pitch to jurors in the high-stakes seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Closing arguments by prosecutors will begin in Washington federal court on Friday after the final pieces of evidence were presented in the trial alleging Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists plotted for weeks to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Closing arguments are expected to be Monday for the defense, which has focused on prosecutors’ relative lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to attack the Capitol before Jan. 6.
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have rested their case in the trial of Harvey Weinstein. The move came Thursday after nearly four weeks of testimony involving 44 witnesses. Weinstein is charged with the rape of two women who testified at the trial and the sexual assault of two others. The accusers included a documentary filmmaker who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Missing from the prosecution's case without explanation was actor Mel Gibson, who had been on the witness list to talk about a friend who is among Weinstein's accusers. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.
More bad news is coming from Ticketmaster for Swifties. Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday’s planned general public sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets because it doesn’t haven’t enough inventory. The ticket seller couldn't handle the millions of fans trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's stadium tour as the site crashed and leaving fans empty-handed. Ticketmaster says two million tickets for Swift's 2023 tour were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day. But millions were also left empty-handed as Ticketmaster said there was “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”
Uruguay’s Jorge Drexler was nominated for seven Latin Grammys and has taken home six, surprising those who took Bad Bunny’s triumph for granted. The second surprise was Rosalía winning album of the year for “Motomami (Digital Album).” “You have no idea how unexpected all this is for me,” said Drexler as he received the song of the year award for “Tocarte” (Touch you) from his album “Tinta y tiempo” (Ink and Time). The Uruguayan musician performed “Tocarte” live at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas with British singer Elvis Costello. Bad Bunny was not present at the ceremony.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has won the American League MVP award, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohtani, last year's winner, was picked first on two ballots and second on the other 28 for 280 points. Goldschmidt took the NL trophy for the first time after a couple of close calls earlier in his career, beating out Padres third baseman Manny Machado.
Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17. Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. He went 22 of 27 and had one interception as the Titans won for the seventh time in eight games. Rodgers went 24 of 39 for 227 yards with two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson. Green Bay has lost six of seven.
TODAY IN HISTORY
