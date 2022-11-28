 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Things to know today: China protests 'zero COVID'; Ukraine on edge for more attacks; and more morning headlines

Today is Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

The West is getting hit with rain and snow, which will shift east and lead to a severe storm threat for the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

MORNING LISTEN

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov. 28

China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'
Health, Medicine and Fitness
China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

Barely a month after granting himself a third five-year term as China's leader, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger over his “zero COVID" policy. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, in protests unprecedented since the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid
National
Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid

Ukraine is preparing for more Russian strikes and has warned of the possibility of a new round of evacuations from the capital. Russia has been attacking energy facilities and other key infrastructure in recent weeks, and authorities are struggling to make repairs as quickly as the damage is inflicted. In the West meanwhile, preparations are being stepped up to boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine so that the population can enjoy some warmth during their coldest months of need and keep the resolve of the nation as high as possible. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russian troops “are preparing new strikes and as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop.”

US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home
Soccer

US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home

U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer. But they finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying and now face a must-win final group-stage match.

A draw or a loss would eliminate the Americans, who tied Wales 1-1 and England 0-0. England leads the group with four points, followed by Iran with three, the U.S. with two and Wales with one.

Biden boosts US effort to stem sexual violence in war zones
National Politics
Biden boosts US effort to stem sexual violence in war zones

Biden, a Democrat, on Monday will sign a presidential memorandum that seeks to combat the use of rape by both foreign governments and individuals as a weapon of war, according to a senior administration official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss the decision ahead of the announcement.

Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island
World

Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island

Search teams have recovered seven dead, including a 3-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings, buried in mud and debris that hurtled down a mountainside and through a densely populated port city on the resort island of Ischia, officials said Sunday.

City to hold vigil honoring those killed in Walmart shooting
National
City to hold vigil honoring those killed in Walmart shooting

The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has scheduled a candlelight vigil for Monday evening that will honor and remember the victims of last week's mass shooting at a Walmart store.

Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty
National
Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty

A white gunman who targeted a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood plans to plead guilty on Monday to killing 10 people and wounding three others, according to lawyers representing victims’ relatives.

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations
National Politics
Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” goes on trial Monday, accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.

Police smash European cocaine 'super cartel,' arrest 49
World

Police smash European cocaine 'super cartel,' arrest 49

Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel" of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday.

Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election
National Politics
Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election

Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions across the country. That's not been the case in Arizona, which was a focal point for efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the the 2020 election and push false narratives of fraud.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China

Workers wearing face masks preparing their customer's online order groceries outside a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China's severe "zero- COVID" strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 28

Today in history: Nov. 28

Virgil Abloh, a leading designer whose groundbreaking fusions of streetwear and high couture made him one of the most celebrated tastemakers i…

Today in sports history: Nov. 28

Today in sports history: Nov. 28

In 1981, Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant becomes the winningest coach in college football history when the Tide beats Auburn 28-17 in the Iron Bo…

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

