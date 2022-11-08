Things to know today: Election Day is here; Powerball's $1.9B drawing still delayed; People names Sexiest Man Alive

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 8
Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships. Tuesday's vote potentially will help shape economic policy, access to abortion and even how elections are held — all while testing the political strength of President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. With polls open across the country, neither Biden nor Trump is on the ballot. But key race outcomes will nonetheless be widely read as whether voters approve of the Democratic president’s first two years and if they’re willing to support a Republican Party the former president has increasingly molded in his own image.
Control of Congress and of President Joe Biden’s agenda on Capitol Hill are at stake this Election Day. Energized Republicans are working to claw back power in the House and the Senate and end the Democratic Party’s hold on Washington. Tuesday's election is the first since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband comes as federal law enforcement warn of heightened threats. All 435 seats in the House and one-third of the Senate are being contested. Republicans recruited charismatic outsiders and populists, many inspired by Donald Trump, who promise to end Biden’s big government ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden.
Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress. President Joe Biden insisted his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people” while acknowledging that Washington will be “more difficult” if it falls short. Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. Republicans say the public is tired of Biden policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime.
Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida. Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. He told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, that he's “going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.” Trump was headlining a rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance and said he didn't want to “detract from the importance” of Election Day by making his own campaign announcement beforehand.
The Multi-State Lottery Association says that the Powerball drawing was delayed and it’s likely that the results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday night was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. In a statement, the lottery says: “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed." The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.
Hurricane watches have been posted for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches, threatening to bring a “prolonged period of hazardous weather." The National Hurricane Center is now expecting Nicole to reach hurricane strength “given how warm the waters are." Hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press that Nicole will still be far enough offshore Tuesday to avoid impacting Florida's Election Day voting. But he said “this is going to be a very large storm.” A storm surge watch extends from Broward County, Florida all the way north to halfway up Georgia's coast.
“Captain America” star Chris Evans has a new title — he's been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert's late night show and on the magazine's website. Evans, who is now the third Marvel Avengers actor to hold the Sexiest Man Alive title, says he knows his friends will be teasing him heavily. But he tells the magazine for its cover story, out Friday, that he knows it will also make his mom happy, and will sustain him when he's “old and saggy.” Evans has had a busy year, starring in Netflix's “The Gray Man” and voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's “Lightyear.”
The only Harvey Weinstein accuser to testify at both his New York and California trials has taken the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom to repeat her account of what she says was a sexual assault by the former movie mogul in 2013. Lauren Young testified Monday that she was supposed to be showing Weinstein a script at a Beverly Hills hotel when he trapped her in a bathroom, groped her and masturbated in front of her. A Weinstein attorney pointed out that that in initial interviews with police, she had said the attack happened nearly a year earlier. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. He was convicted at the New York trial and is serving a 23-year prison sentence.
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state. The comment highlights concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians. Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram.” That means forbidden in Arabic. He also says he has a problem with children seeing gay people. Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday on the ZDF news program Heute Journal. The full interview will be shown Tuesday on ZDF.
Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13. Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and exhibiting an array of jump cuts and spin moves. Baltimore won its third straight and remained atop the AFC North at 6-3, one game ahead of Cincinnati. The Saints fell to 3-6 and were outclassed by a Baltimore team missing several offensive starters. The Ravens converted 9 of 15 third downs.
MORNING LISTEN
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
