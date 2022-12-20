Things to know today: House panel expected to vote on release of Trump tax returns; suspense builds at border; Weinstein guilty

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The meeting could be the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose information about Trump’s filings as Republicans prepare to take control of Congress next year. Committee Chairman Richard Neal has kept close hold on the panel’s actions, but pressure is high on its members to make their findings public as Trump mounts a third White House run. The committee received six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses from the Treasury Department last month.
Congressional leaders have unveiled a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government. The measure released early Tuesday includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. Lawmakers are working to stuff in as many priorities as they can into what is likely to be the last major bill of the current Congress. They are racing to complete passage before a midnight Friday deadline or face the prospect of a partial government shutdown going into the Christmas holiday.
Suspense is mounting at the U.S. border with Mexico about the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers after the Supreme Court issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Conservative-leaning states won a reprieve as they push to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel many asylum-seekers. In a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court, they argued that increased numbers of migrants would take a toll on public services such as law enforcement and health care. They warned of an “unprecedented calamity” at the southern border. Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay pending further order. He asked the administration of President Joe Biden to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday. That’s just hours before restrictions are slated to expire on Wednesday.
The House Jan. 6 committee has urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different crimes. Those actions touch not only the former president’s efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election but also his behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The committee’s referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal prosecutors are already conducting their own investigation. And prosecutors are the sole deciders of whether to pursue charges against Trump. Nonetheless, the committee said Monday during its final public meeting that it regarded its report as providing a “roadmap to justice.”
The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula for joint drills with South Korean warplane. Tuesday's drills came after the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about the North’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test. South Korea's Defense Ministry says the deployment of the U.S. B-52 bombers and the F-22 stealth fighter jets was part of an agreement to protect South Korea with all available means, including nuclear. North Korea has performed a record number of missile tests as a warning over U.S.-South Korea drills it views as an invasion rehearsal. All of North Korea’s ICBM tests have been performed at a steep angle to avoid neighboring countries.
President Joe Biden is expressing alarm about growing antisemitism in the United States and around the globe and vowing to fight back against the scourge. Speaking to guests gathered for a Hanukkah reception Monday at the White House, Biden said “silence is complicity” and added that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned by the nation. Biden noted that Hanukkah comes “in the midst of rising and emboldened antisemitism at home” in the U.S. Biden told guests the "venom is becoming too normal.” The Anti-Defamation League tracked 2,717 antisemitic instances of assault, harassment and vandalism last year, a 34% increase over the previous year.
Jurors in Los Angeles have found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape at his second sexual misconduct trial. The verdict Monday following a monthlong trial represents a victory for the #MeToo movement five years after Weinstein became its central figure. Lacking forensic evidence or eyewitness accounts of the assaults Weinstein’s accusers said happened from 2005 to 2013, the California case hinged heavily on the stories and credibility of the four women at the center of the charges. Jurors could not reach a verdict on two accusers’ cases, including allegations by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Her husband is California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Terry Hall, lead singer of ska band The Specials, has died at the age of 63. The band announced late Monday that Hall had died after a brief illness. The Specials formed in the English Midlands city of Coventry in the late 1970s. With its mix of Black and white members and Jamaica-influenced style of sharp suits and porkpie hats, the band became leaders of the anti-racist 2 Tone ska revival movement. The Specials captured the uneasy mood of the times in songs including “A Message to You, Rudy,” “Rat Race,” “Too Much Too Young" and “Ghost Town.” Hall went on to form Fun Boy Three and The Colourfield, and co-wrote the Go-Go's hit “Our Lips Are Sealed.”
A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Dillon put Green Bay ahead for good with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. He left midway through the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football” start.
Thousands of fans have lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires. Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Messi was the first player from the plane carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign “Thank you, champions.” The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” an unofficial anthem for Argentine fans.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega, and more…
In 2009, Ben Roethlisberger becomes the first Pittsburgh quarterback to throw for 500 yards in a game. See more sports moments from this date.
***