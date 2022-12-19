 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert

Things to know today: Jan. 6 panel to push Trump's prosecution; 6 killed in Toronto shooting; NFL Week 15 recap; and more

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

MORNING LISTEN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Dec. 19

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish
National
AP

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. At a final meeting scheduled for Monday, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are poised to recommend that the Justice Department consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Such a recommendation could also target associates who helped Trump launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn the 2020 election. A panel member, Democratic California congressman Adam Schiff, tells CNN's “State of the Union” that he thinks Trump should be prosecuted like any other American who breaks the law.

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

  • By AUDREY McAVOY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what an Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. Jon Snook, the airline’s chief operating officer, says the flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland says 36 people received treatment, including those with nausea or minor injuries. He says 20 people were taken to hospitals, including 11 people deemed to be in serious condition. Snook says there was some internal damage to the aircraft. He says the seatbelt sign was on during the turbulence.

5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting
National

5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting

  • By ROB GILLIES - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Canadian police say five people have been shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman has been killed by police. Chief James MacSween of York regional police says one of his officers and shot and killed the suspect at a condo unit in Vaughan, Ontario. MacSween says another person shot by the suspect is in the hospital and expected to survive. He didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
Technology
AP

Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief

  • By MATT O'BRIEN - AP Technology Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed. There was no immediate announcement from Twitter, or Musk, about whether that would happen, though Musk said that he would abide by the results. Musk attended the World Cup final on Sunday and may be midflight on his way back to the U.S. early Monday. Musk has taken a number of unscientific polls on substantial issues facing the social media platform including whether to reinstate journalists that he had suspended from Twitter, a decision that created a lot of blowback.

Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas
Science
AP

Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas

  • By JEFF MARTIN and JULIE WALKER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. In a special weather statement Sunday, the National Weather Service predicted “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.” The rare arctic air mass comes as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S., after burying parts of the region under two feet of snow. Utility companies brought in extra workers from other states but were hampered by slick roads and dangerous conditions.

Nighttime drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
World
AP

Nighttime drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus

  • By HANNA ARHIROVA and VASILISA STEPANENKO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Multiple drones have targeted Ukraine’s capital in an attack before dawn, as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to visit ally Belarus. The drone attack Monday came three days after what Ukrainian officials described as one of Russia’s biggest assaults on Kyiv since the war started and as Moscow presses on with its effort to torment Ukraine from the air. Officials said Russia launched 23 self-exploding drones over Kyiv but Ukrainian forces shot down 18 of them. Putin was set to travel Monday to Belarus for talks with its authoritarian leader. President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russian forces to use Belarus’ territory for invading Ukraine almost 10 months ago and has close defense links with Moscow.

At Hanukkah reception, Biden to condemn rising antisemitism
National
AP

At Hanukkah reception, Biden to condemn rising antisemitism

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden is condemning growing antisemitism in remarks for a Hanukkah reception at the White House that will include a menorah lighting and blessing. White House officials say the Democratic president will tell guests at the Monday night event that silence is complicity and will add that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned. Among those invited to the event are a Holocaust survivor and retired public school teacher and a rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. A menorah has been added to the White House holiday collection this year, lit nightly during the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

LA taps hotel rooms as estimated 40,000 people live homeless
National
AP

LA taps hotel rooms as estimated 40,000 people live homeless

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told NBC's “Meet the Press” that her administration will start moving homeless people off streets and into motel rooms through a new program that launches Tuesday. She told Chuck Todd on Sunday's show that hopefully the program reaches a “significant number” of people. She also said no one will be coerced into moving just to clean up streets. Bass on her first day in office Monday declared a state of emergency on homelessness. An estimated 40,000 people are homeless in Los Angeles. Homelessness is hugely visible throughout California, with people sleeping on sidewalks and under highway overpasses.

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Movies
AP

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. Sunday studio estimates say the sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally.  Expectations were enormous for “Avatar 2,” which carried a reported price tag of over $350 million. The film faced the pressure of following up the highest grossing film of all time over a decade later and the daunting task of propping up an exhibition business that’s still far from normal.

Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending
Soccer

Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending

  • By JAMES ROBSON - AP Soccer Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world. It can pay for the World Cup. And the world’s best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions. The power of money was on show in all its glory as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to become world champions for the third time and end Lionel Messi’s pursuit of the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career. Not a bad return on Qatar's estimated $200 billion investment.

NFL Week 15 roundup: Raiders' Jones snags Patriots' lateral for walk-off win; Giants hold off Commanders
Football

NFL Week 15 roundup: Raiders' Jones snags Patriots' lateral for walk-off win; Giants hold off Commanders

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Wreaths Across America

Attendees navigate through headstones adorned with wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Arlington, Va. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

People are also reading…

Today in history: Dec. 19

Today in history: Dec. 19

In 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice, and more events that …

Today in sports history: Dec. 19

Today in sports history: Dec. 19

In 1976, a former charter pilot crashes a rented, low-wing, Piper Cherokee into the upper deck of Memorial Stadium just 10 minutes after the S…

***

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News