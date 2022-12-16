Things to know today: Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Musk; Russia launches major missile attack; 49ers win NFC West

The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese companies to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security. The addition of the companies to the “entity list" means that export licenses will likely be denied for any U.S. company trying to do business with them. It signals a hardening of U.S. efforts to prevent China, especially its military, from acquiring advanced technologies such as leading edge computer chips and hypersonic weapons. That comes as the Biden administration is moving to beef up American manufacturing capabilities for semiconductors and other advanced technologies. The list of changes to the entity list was in the Federal Register, scheduled for publication Friday.