Third day in search for man wanted in multiple shootings

Authorities said they did not have a motive to link the couple to the deaths but used video to help identify them as suspects. One video shows people believed to be the couple stealing a license plate, while other imagery from a motel suspected as the site of a drug deal showed the couple's faces, Spiess said.

It was authorities' identification of the stolen plate that led to the chase and eventual crash in South Carolina, authorities said.

Simpson was arrested after the chase in South Carolina and initially charged with failure to stop for a blue light. Police have since added a charge of accessory after the fact against Simpson. Jail records did not indicate if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

The case took another twist Thursday morning as Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker confirmed that the body of Simpson's husband, Eugene, was found the day before. Tinker ruled the death a homicide but was awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death. Eugene Simpson was reported missing May 2.

Police have not ruled out whether Terry is getting help while running from officers, but said their main goal is to find a dangerous man.