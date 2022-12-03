This is the coldest city in every state

Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state.
Coldest city in every state
Alabama: Huntsville
Alaska: Utqiaġvik (formerly known as Barrow)
Arizona: Flagstaff
Arkansas: Fort Smith
California: Eureka
Colorado: Alamosa
Connecticut: Hartford
Delaware: Wilmington
Florida: Pensacola
Georgia: Athens
Hawaii: Hilo
Idaho: Pocatello
Illinois: Rockford
Indiana: South Bend
Iowa: Dubuque
Kansas: Goodland
Kentucky: Lexington
Louisiana: Shreveport
Maine: Caribou
Maryland: Baltimore
Massachusetts: Worcester
Michigan: Sault Ste. Marie
Minnesota: International Falls
Mississippi: Tupelo
Missouri: Columbia
Montana: Glasgow
Nebraska: Valentine
Nevada: Ely
New Hampshire: Concord
New Jersey: Atlantic City
New Mexico: Clayton
New York: Binghamton
North Carolina: Asheville
North Dakota: Grand Forks
Ohio: Youngstown
Oklahoma: Tulsa
Oregon: Burns
Pennsylvania: Erie
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Columbia
South Dakota: Aberdeen
Tennessee: Oak Ridge
Texas: Amarillo
Utah: Salt Lake City
Vermont: Burlington
Virginia: Lynchburg
Washington: Spokane
West Virginia: Elkins
Wisconsin: Green Bay
Wyoming: Sheridan
