This week's Arctic blast will be so cold, forecasters expect it to break more than 300 records across US

Don your jackets and mittens. You're going to need them.

The next five to seven days won't just be cold -- they'll be record-breaking.

That's according to data from the National Weather Service, which predicts more than 300 record cold temperatures could be tied or set from Monday to Wednesday.

It's all part of the Arctic blast that's hitting much of the U.S., bringing the coldest air of the season to the eastern two-thirds of the country. On Monday, temperatures are expected to plummet in the Great Plains before moving farther east on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be more like January temperatures across the Central US. Readings below zero are forecast for parts of Minnesota and temperatures down into the teens are forecast for as far south as Texas.

On Wednesday, almost 100 record lows could be set from the Deep South to the Northeast.

Some places in the East could experience temperatures on Wednesday afternoon that are up to 30 degrees below average, said CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

Freeze watches and warnings extend as far south as Florida.