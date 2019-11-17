Thousands protest election reform failure in Georgia
0 comments
AP

Thousands protest election reform failure in Georgia

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Thousands protest election reform failure in Georgia

Demonstrators gather at the Georgian parliament building to protest against government failures to pass election-reform constitutional measures, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Some hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the parliament building to protest after the government backed down on a promise to reform the election system that supports the ruling party.

 Shakh Aivazov

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of protesters are demonstrating outside the parliament in Georgia, demanding snap elections for the Caucasus country’s legislature after lawmakers failed to pass a promised electoral-reform measure.

The Georgian Dream party, which dominates the country’s politics and holds a strong majority in the parliament, had promised a constitutional amendment under which all seats filled in the 2020 parliamentary election would be allotted by the percentage of votes received by a party nationwide.

The promise was key to cooling down tensions after days of sometimes-violent demonstrations in Tbilisi in the summer. But many Georgian Dream legislators voted against the measure on Thursday and it failed.

Demonstrators on Sunday said they would continue the protests and continue to block the capital’s main avenue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Aging US dams pose risk to thousands
National

Aging US dams pose risk to thousands

  • Updated
  • 12 min to read

A more than two-year investigation has found scores of dams nationwide in poor condition. They loom over homes, businesses, highways or entire communities that could face life-threatening floods if the dams don't hold.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News