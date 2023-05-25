Dr. Mark Biagtan, an allergy, asthma and immunology physician at UW Health, explains the three major types of allergies we can experience and one of them only occurs during pregnancy. In addition, Dr. Biagtan gives recommendations to help with allergies.
Three types of allergies and symptoms you can experience
- Scotia White
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A family had been searching through their grandfather's belongings when they reportedly came across the grenade. Two of the man's sons were ta…
What started as a simple traffic stop turned into utter chaos on a road in Iowa.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would "bring out the best of America" in pitching his 2024 presidential candidacy to a group of ve…
IOWA CITY and URBANDALE — Vivek Ramaswamy started an event on a swing through Iowa this week with a promise: “We’re not going to be angry tonight.”
Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Wednesday that the victims all sustained between one and three wounds to the head. He said that Jesse …