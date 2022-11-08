Thune looks for decisive election win in bid for 4th term

AP
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota sought a decisive reelection win Tuesday over his Democratic challenger for a fourth term that could feature a bid to eventually become his party's leader in the Senate.
The 61-year-old Republican held a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs, an Air Force veteran and university professor. Thune is the second-ranking Senate Republican and is seen as a potential pick to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell once he steps down from leadership.
The most dramatic moment of the campaign for Thune came before it began, when he contemplated retiring rather than running for reelection. He had shown signs of weariness after navigating a Republican Party dominated by former President Donald Trump, who at one point called for a primary challenger to unseat him.
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
- Missing Sioux City woman located out of state
- Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
- Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
- Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
- Latest Woodbury County court report
Once he chose to run, Thune easily fended off a pair of primary challengers in June and has ridden out the campaign season in the heavily Republican state by avoiding most engagements with Bengs.
The quiet election year allowed Thune to amass over $17 million in campaign funds — money that could help line up allies if he moves to become Senate leader.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!