Tiger undergoes rare hip replacement surgery at Illinois zoo

Veterinarians, technicians and staff prepare Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, for total hip replacement surgery at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
Dr. Lauren Kane, right, of the Chicago Zoological Society, and Dr. James Cook, director of the Mizzou BioJoint Center at the University of Missouri, perform total hip replacement surgery on Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
Veterinarians, technicians and staff prepare Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, for total hip replacement surgery at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
Veterinarians, technicians and staff prepare Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, for total hip replacement surgery at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
Dr. James Cook, center, director of the Mizzou BioJoint Center at the University of Missouri, helps prepare Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, for total hip replacement surgery at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
Dr. Lauren Kane, right, of the Chicago Zoological Society, and Dr. James Cook, director of the Mizzou BioJoint Center at the University of Missouri, perform total hip replacement surgery on Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
Veterinarians, technicians and staff prepare Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, for total hip replacement surgery at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
Dr. Lauren Kane, left, of the Chicago Zoological Society, helps prepare Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, for total hip replacement surgery at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
Dr. Michael Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the Chicago Zoological Society, prepares Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, for total hip replacement surgery at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
Dr. Lauren Kane, of the Chicago Zoological Society, helps prepare Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, for total hip replacement surgery at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America.
An endangered tiger got a new hip Wednesday in surgery at the Brookfield Zoo. Ten-year-old Malena had debilitating arthritis in her left hip, so doctors replaced the full joint with a ball and socket designed just for her.
By HERBERT G. McCANN and TERESA CRAWFORD
Associated Press
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 10-year-old Amur tiger with arthritis underwent hip replacement surgery at a zoo outside Chicago on Wednesday, and her surgical team is confident the procedure will add years to her life.
Veterinarians at Brookfield Zoo noted that, like humans, animals routinely develop degenerative problems in their joints as they age. When the tiger, Malena, arrived at the zoo last year, she had already been diagnosed with arthritis of the hip and was receiving pain relief medications.
"We’re hopeful that by doing the surgery now, we’re able to really get on top of this arthritis and keep her comfortable so that she’s able to live a good quality life for many years down the road,” said Dr. Michael Adkesson, of the Chicago Zoological Society.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Cook, of the University of Missouri, who led the surgery team, said the 6.5-hour surgery was very challenging and took longer than expected. But he said the operation was a success and that the tiger seemed to have full range of motion in her hip after the procedure.
"The first six weeks are critical, but we’ve given it our best shot and are pleased with the result,” Cook said.
A CT scan determined that veterinarians wouldn’t be able manage the tiger’s hip and keep her comfortable without performing surgery.