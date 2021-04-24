Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car crash

Tiger Woods has posted his first photo of himself since his car crash earlier this year, showing him on a golf course in crutches with his dog.

Woods posted the photo to his verified Instagram account on Friday, writing, "My course is coming along faster than I am. But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."

Though Woods has posted on social media since the crash on February 23, this is the first photo the golfer has uploaded of himself.