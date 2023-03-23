WASHINGTON — A nearly six-hour grilling of TikTok's CEO by lawmakers brought the platform's 150 million U.S. users no closer to an answer as to whether the app will be wiped from their devices.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday pressed Shou Zi Chew over data security and harmful content, responding skeptically during a tense committee hearing to his assurances that the hugely popular video-sharing app prioritizes user safety and should not be banned due to its Chinese connections.

Chew attempted to push back assertions that TikTok, or its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, are tools of the Chinese government. He failed to answer uncomfortable questions about human rights abuses committed by China against the Uyghurs, and seemed taken aback by a TikTok video displayed by one lawmaker that advocated for violence against the House committee holding the hearing.

TikTok ballooned its American user base to 150 million in a few short years, but its increasing dominance is threated by a potential nationwide ban in the U.S. The social media platform is swept up in a wider geopolitical battle between Beijing and Washington over trade and technology, as well as heightened tensions due to recent balloon politics and China's relationship with Russia.

"Mr. Chew, you are here because the American people need the truth about the threat TikTok poses to our national and personal security," Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican, said in her opening statement.

Chew, a 40-year-old Singapore native, told the House Committee on Energy and Commerce that TikTok prioritizes the safety of its young users and denied it's a national security risk. He reiterated the company's plan to protect U.S. user data by storing it on servers maintained and owned by the software giant Oracle.

"Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country," Chew said.

Nevertheless, the company is dogged by claims that its Chinese ownership means user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government or be used to promote narratives favorable to the country's communist leaders.

In 2019, the Guardian reported that TikTok was instructing its moderators to censor videos that mention Tiananmen Square and included images unfavorable to the Chinese government. The platform says it since changed its moderation practices.

Concerns about the platform increased when ByteDance admitted in December that it fired four employees last summer who accessed data on two journalists and people connected to them while attempting to uncover the source of a leaked report about the company.

TikTok has been trying to distance itself from its Chinese origins, saying 60% of ByteDance is owned by global institutional investors such as Carlyle Group.

The Biden administration reportedly demanded TikTok's Chinese owners sell their stakes in the company to avoid a nationwide ban. China said it would oppose those attempts.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a separate committee hearing Thursday that he believes TikTok is a security threat and "should be ended one way or another."

Republican Rep. Kat Cammack played a TikTok video showing a shooting gun with a caption that included the House committee, with the exact date before it was formally announced.

"You expect us to believe that you are capable of maintaining the data security, privacy and security of 150 million Americans where you can't even protect the people in this room," Cammack said to Chew.

TikTok said the company on Thursday removed the video and banned the account that posted it.

Concerns about what kind of content Americans encounter online, or how their data is collected by technology companies, isn't new. Congress has been wanting to curtail the amount of data tech companies collect on consumers through a national privacy law, but those efforts have failed.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York Democrat and one of the few allies TikTok seemingly has on the Hill, said lawmakers concerned about protecting users should focus on a national law that would protect user data across all social media platforms. Chew also noted the failure of U.S. social media companies to address concerns.

"American social companies don't have a good track record with data privacy and user security," he said. "Look at Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, just one example."

Committee members also showed a host of TikTok videos that encouraged users to harm themselves and commit suicide. Chew said the company has about 40,000 moderators that track harmful content and an algorithm that flags material.

To avoid a ban, TikTok has been trying to sell officials on a $1.5 billion plan, Project Texas, which routes all U.S. user data to servers owned and maintained by Oracle.

As of October, all new U.S. user data was being stored inside the country. The company started deleting all historic U.S. user data from non-Oracle servers this month, in a process expected to be completed this year, Chew said.

Congress, the White House, U.S. armed forces and more than half of U.S. states have already banned the app from official devices, but a complete ban in the U.S. would risk political and popular backlash.

