TOP STORIES
TikTok is dismissing calls for its Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the popular video-sharing app, saying such a move wouldn’t help protect national security. The company is responding to a report in The Wall Street Journal that said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., part of the Treasury Department, was threatening a U.S. ban on the app unless its owners, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., divested. TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan says, “The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring."
New data suggests U.S. deaths of pregnant women dropped significantly in 2022. It comes after a year when the maternal death rate was the highest in nearly six decades. According to a final tally released Thursday, more than 1,200 U.S. women died in 2021 during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth. That was the highest maternal death rate since 1964. Government health officials are still compiling data for 2022, but it appears last year the rate dropped back down to pre-pandemic levels. But that’s not great either: The rate before COVID-19 was the highest it had been in decades. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks the data.
Credit Suisse’s shares have soared 30% after it announced it will move to shore up its finances by borrowing up to nearly $54 billion from the Swiss central bank. It’s a massive swing Thursday after its shares plunged 30% on the SIX stock exchange a day earlier after its biggest shareholder said it would not put more money into the Swiss lender. That dragged down other European banks as fears about the banking system expanded overseas following the collapse of some U.S. banks. Credit Suisse, which was beset by problems long before the U.S. bank failures, said Thursday that it would exercise an option to borrow up to 50 billion francs, or $53.7 billion, from the central bank.
A special grand jury that investigated whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia heard a recording of the former president pushing a top state lawmaker to call a special session to overturn his loss in the state. That's according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which spoke to five members of the special grand jury who said they heard a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston that had not previously been reported and has not been made public. Ralston, who died in November, did not call a special session in the weeks after the November 2020 election.
The decision by Utah’s Republican governor to approve legislation that bans abortions clinics is raising concerns about how already overburdened hospitals will accommodate becoming the only place for legal abortions in the state. The measure adds another complication to the post-Roe health care landscape in the deeply Republican state where about 2,800 women get abortions yearly. The new rule is most likely to affect patients prescribed medication abortion –- a majority -– who often don’t require hospital care. It’s unknown if abortion rights advocates will try to legally stop the ban before it takes effect in May.
California’s 11th atmospheric river has left the storm-soaked state with a bang. It has flooded roadways, landslides and toppled trees to the southern part of the state. It has also brought drought-busting rainfall that meant the end of water restrictions for nearly 7 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s decision brought relief amid the state’s historic drought. Meanwhile, residents are struggling to clean up before the next round of winter arrives in the coming days. Some 27,000 people are still under evacuation orders statewide. Meanwhile, evacuation orders were issued for people in a dozen areas of Sedona, Arizona, where parts of An additional 61,000 people are under evacuation warnings, and emergency shelters house more than 650 people.
Parts of California are under water, emergency flood declarations are in place in Nevada, and water is being released from some Arizona reservoirs to prepare for a bountiful spring runoff. Climate experts say all the snow and rain over the winter months helped alleviate dry conditions in many parts of the western U.S. Even the country's largest reservoirs on the Colorado River are trending in the right direction. But experts say the precipitation is nowhere near enough to unravel the long-term effects of a stubborn drought afflicting lakes Powell and Mead, along with many Western states. Federal forecasters are scheduled Thursday to provide a spring runoff outlook for the U.S.
France’s showdown over a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 is heading toward a climax, either via a parliamentary vote or through a special presidential move to force it through the legislature. The Senate adopted the bill on Thursday morning in a 193-114 vote. The legislation now moves to the National Assembly, where its fate is uncertain. President Emmanuel Macron had a morning meeting with leaders of his centrist alliance to discuss the complex situation. Macron’s alliance lost its parliamentary majority last year, forcing the government to count on conservative lawmakers to pass the bill. Leftists and far-right lawmakers are strongly opposed and conservatives are divided, making the outcome unpredictable.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has swiftly rejected a compromise proposal aimed at resolving a standoff over the future of the country’s legal system. The rejection deepens the crisis over a plan that has roiled the country and drawn international criticism. The country’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, presented the compromise in a televised address Wednesday. Netanyahu's plan, which aims to weaken the country's Supreme Court, has sparked more than two months of mass protests. Herzog said he had consulting with a broad cross section of the country and suggested that Israel’s survival depends on reaching a compromise. But Netanyahu quickly turned it down, saying it would only perpetuate the current situation.
R&B singer Bobby Caldwell, who had a major hit in 1978 with “What You Won’t Do for Love," has died. Caldwell's wife, Mary, says he died Tuesday at their home in New Jersey after a long illness. He was 71. “What You Won’t Do for Love” went to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a long-term soul standard and career-defining hit for Caldwell, who also wrote the song. His music was frequently sampled in the songs of hip-hop artists, including Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common. Born in New York and raised in Miami, Caldwell got his professional break playing guitar in Little Richard’s band in the early 1970s, eventually going solo.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kelsey Wood had her second double-double of the season, Ny’Ceara Pryor added 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high 10 assists and Sacred Heart won its first NCAA Tournament game with a 57-47 victory over Southern on Wednesday night in the First Four.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DJ Horne had 20 points and Arizona State raced to a big halftime lead and scored the most points ever in a First Four game, burying Nevada 98-73 on Wednesday night.
The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay after determining that his holding a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.” Morant will miss his sixth game when the Grizzlies play in Miami on Wednesday night. He will miss the next two games and be eligible to return on Monday when Memphis plays Dallas. The games he already missed will count toward the suspension. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Morant in New York before announcing the league’s decision. He called Morant's conduct “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.”
The conclusion of the men's college basketball season is upon us and that can only mean one thing: it is time for the 'Big Dance.'
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to take the seat of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
In 2020, Major League Baseball suspended the remainder of Spring Training and delays start of regular season in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
