'Time is not on our side.' Gulf Coast braces for Sunday arrival of Hurricane Ida, potentially a Category 4 storm

"I want to reiterate the storm surge that we are expecting is unsurvivable," she said, adding that the storm is expected to linger over the area. "We need you to leave immediately."

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said if people want to leave, they should go now, but once the storm starts, they need to stay off the roads to protect first responders.

Anyone who cannot live without power for days or possibly weeks due to a medical condition should evacuate now before the storm starts, Sarah Babcock, the chief administrative assistant for Jefferson Parish, said.

New Orleans is anticipating impacts from damaging winds of up to 110 mph, according to Arnold.

"If you are going to evacuate, you know that's a responsibility that you take on -- do so as soon as possible," he said. "You do not want to be stuck on the road, when the storms impacts arise."

If Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, it would be the fourth hurricane to do so since last August and Louisiana's third major hurricane landfall in that span.