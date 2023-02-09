On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive more than three days after a catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 17,000.

» The fire chief in Ohio's small town of East Palestine says Wednesday that evacuated residents can safely return to the area where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line.

» Severe weather is expected today across the Midwest and up through New England.

» President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament on a rare trip outside Ukraine which has been trying to repel a full-scale invasion by Russia for nearly a year.

» A Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing him of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart.

» NBA teams are looking for the best deals ahead of Thursday's trading deadline, It looks like Kyrie Irving likes his new home in Dallas, the Celtics flex their muscles against the Sixers and last-second heroics make Wednesday a night to savor for Vanderbilt.

» President Joe Biden has made Wisconsin his first stop after his State of the Union address, visiting a training center run by a union near Madison, the state capital.

» Former Twitter executives conceded to Congress that they made a mistake by blocking a story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election.

» Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the British people for their support since “Day One” of Russia’s invasion — and pressed for fighter jets to ensure his country's victory.

» Federal authorities say more than 200 shotguns have been found in a dumpster outside an Oklahoma firearms dealer.

» Stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria are searching for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake.

» As U.S.-China relations cool amid trade disputes and espionage fears stoked by the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the Atlantic Coast, lawmakers in Congress and at least 11 statehouses are weighing legislation to further limit foreign ownership of farmland.

» The International Olympic Committee is defending efforts to help Russian and Belarusian athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

» High-profile problems involving electronic pollbooks in recent years have opened the door for those peddling election conspiracies.

» A growing online conspiracy theory is using the tagline “died suddenly” to baselessly claim that COVID-19 vaccines are killing people.