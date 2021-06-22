'Time to play': Michigan reopens 15 months after pandemic

“It's time to play. It's time to have fun again," said Jordan Munsters, co-founder and president of High Caliber Karting and Entertainment, an indoor action park near Lansing where adults can race go-karts, throw axes and smash stuff to smithereens.

Business was booming at the fledgling facility before the virus struck, forcing its closure for nine months under state orders that were strictly enforced by the county. Munsters and his parents are personally liable for a business loan, and he worried about losing everything.

But Munsters is optimistic, particularly that people cooped up during the pandemic will want to reconnect with others and “experience joy."

“I have very high hopes. I'm near 100% confidence that we're going to see a booming experience economy — people who want to travel, people who want to do things,” he said.

Gyms were closed for nearly six months and, when a second wave came last fall, were ordered to ban group classes. They have operated at limited capacity when open.