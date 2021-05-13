Times Square shooting suspect says he wasn't even there

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting and wounding three people in New York's Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, said in a television interview that he did not know anything about it and had been in New Jersey at the time.

Farrakhan Muhammad spoke to WCJB -TV at a county jail in Florida, where he was in custody after being arrested Wednesday.

“I left New York a few days ago ... I was in (New) Jersey in a hotel," Muhammad said. He said he went to Florida to live with his girlfriend's relatives after being evicted.

Muhammad, 31, was arrested at a McDonald’s in Starke, Florida. In New York, investigators say he wounded three people with stray bullets during some type of dispute involving his brother and others.

At a brief hearing Thursday in Starke, a judge gave Muhammad several days to consult with a lawyer on whether he will waive a full extradition hearing and agree to return to New York.

He's expected back in court Sunday, according to the Bradford County court clerk.