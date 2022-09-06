Title IX at 50: Are colleges in compliance? | Behind the Headlines podcast

Part of the Education Amendments of 1972, Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or education program that receives funding from the federal government.
Five decades on, though, is it working?
This week our host Teri Barr is talking with Henry Cordes, a Senior Enterprise Reporter with the Omaha World Herald in Omaha, Nebraska, who has been digging into recent federal data looking for athletic department numbers and what he found could land some schools in court if changes aren’t put in place, and soon.
Behind the Headlines, a product of Lee Enterprises, is produced and recorded by Teri Barr, with editing and production assistance by Chris Lay.
