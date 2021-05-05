To filmmaker Gibney, opioid crisis is 'Crime of the Century'

If you put everything together, “it's almost like a murder mystery,” he said. “In some way, it is a murder mystery.”

The role of the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, in developing the prescription painkiller OxyContin is familiar territory. Gibney's film digs into the aftermath, including the push to get doctors to overprescribe the medication and the company's use of former government regulators to cripple serious oversight.

A former Purdue Pharma salesman, Mark Ross, tells how he got involved to make some money and help people with chronic pain. But when he grew concerned about abuses, his bosses told him to stay in his lane.

Gibney reports on a little-known memo prosecutors in Virginia drew up in 2006 that detailed Purdue Pharma's actions, its contents essentially hidden when the Justice Department reached a settlement. It was his “a-ha” moment, seeing the connections between OxyContin, heroin abuse and the development of fentanyl.

Asked for comment on “The Crime of the Century,” a Purdue Pharma spokeswoman pointed to the company's recent proposed settlement in federal bankruptcy court, intended to clear thousands of lawsuits stemming from OxyContin.