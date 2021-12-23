 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
alert

To grandmother's house or no? Omicron disrupting holiday plans. What you should know.

  • 0

People are face a troubling issue as the omicron variant quickly spreads across the U.S.

Dave Fravel and his wife invited several relatives to their Cape Cod home for Christmas to share food, gifts and the togetherness they've longed for during the lonely days of the pandemic. They were also looking forward to a holiday sightseeing trip to New York City.

But the coronavirus spoiled all those plans. With cases surging in their state of Massachusetts and the super-infectious omicron variant racing around the world, they feared spreading the virus even before Fravel's 18-year-old son, Colin, came down with COVID-19.

Rich England has been there before. In the summer, when the delta variant was surging, he said no to a Christmastime vacation with his parents and sister's family to London and Scotland. But he, his wife and 2-year-old daughter are keeping plans for a four-day trip from their home in Alexandria, Virginia, to Miami on Dec. 31.

Virus Outbreak California Holiday Travelers

Holiday travelers wearing face masks line to check in at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

"The safest thing to do would be to say 'OMG, we have to cancel,'" he said. "But there's a lot of letters in the Greek alphabet — there's going to be variants after omicron. You can't just respond to every single variant by shutting down."

People are also reading…

For the second year in a row, the ever-morphing virus presents would-be revelers with a difficult choice: cancel holiday gatherings and trips or figure out ways to forge ahead as safely as possible. Many health experts are begging people not to let down their guard. Read the full story here:

***

EXPLAINER

***

LISTEN

***

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

***

VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron hits India tourism industry with cancellations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News