To prove Durst killed 1, prosecutors present evidence of 3

Durst has been behind bars since his New Orleans arrest in 2015 that came on the eve of the final episode of “The Jinx” in which he was caught in a lie about writing a note directing police to Berman's lifeless body. The FBI arrested him before he could watch the conclusion and either flee or kill himself, as he testified he planned to do.

The trial went on hiatus after only a few days in March last year when the coronavirus pandemic closed courts. It resumed in May and testimony wrapped up last week with Durst concluding three weeks on the stand in which he denied killing his wife and Berman but also said he’d lied if he had done so.

The judge remarked outside the jury's presence that cross-examination had been devastating and appeared to have destroyed Durst's credibility.

Durst stuck to his story that he had only killed one person — Black — in a 2001 struggle for a gun in the Galveston, Texas, boarding house where he was living under an alias. Durst was acquitted of murder after testifying in that case, though he was convicted of destroying evidence for chopping up Black's body and tossing it out to sea.

LA prosecutors said Durst knocked off Black because the neighbor discovered his true identity while he was hiding from New York authorities reinvestigating Kathie Durst's disappearance.