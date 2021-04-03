To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90

Turns out, it's a shot the freshman — who chose Gonzaga basketball over a chance to play Division I football — practices every day.

"I’m just telling you he makes those ones all the time in practice,” Few said. “He’s just got this magical aura about him. I knew when he shot it it was going in.”

Before that, Suggs' best play might have been his rejection of UCLA big man Cody Riley (14 points, 10 rebounds), who looked to be going in for a dunk that would have put the Bruins up by two at the 2-minute mark. Suggs got the block, then fed Timme (25 points) for a dunk that instead gave the Zags the slight advantage.

UCLA deserved better than this.

The Bruins went toe-to-toe all night with the top-ranked team in the country. This was their third overtime out of six games in the tournament — they played an extra one in the First Four — and they never trailed by more than seven. They got everything they could have dreamed of on a magical night of college hoops. Everything but the win.

And so, they stay “stuck” on their nation-leading 11 titles, most of them won back in the John Wooden days.