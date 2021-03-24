Today in History

Five years ago: A suicide bomber believed to be a teenager blew himself up in a soccer stadium south of the Iraqi capital, killing 29 people and wounding 60. The Rolling Stones unleashed two hours of thundering rock and roll on an ecstatic crowd of hundreds of thousands of Cubans and foreign visitors in Havana; the free concert came two days after President Barack Obama concluded his historic visit to Cuba.

One year ago: The Senate unanimously passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic; the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history included direct payments to most Americans, expanded unemployment benefits and $367 billion for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers were forced to stay home. The number of U.S. deaths from the pandemic topped 1,000. Spain’s death toll rose past 3,400, eclipsing China’s, after a one-day spike of 700 fatalities. Royal officials said Britain’s Prince Charles had tested positive for the coronavirus. Pennsylvania lawmakers voted to delay the state’s primary by five weeks to June 2. With Broadway theaters dark, the Tony Awards, set for June 7, were postponed.

Today’s Birthdays: Film critic Gene Shalit is 95. Former astronaut James Lovell is 93. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 87. Singer Anita Bryant is 81. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 78. Singer Sir Elton John is 74. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 73. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 68. Actor James McDaniel is 63. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 63. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Actor Brenda Strong is 61. Actor Fred Goss is 60. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 60. Actor Marcia Cross is 59. Author Kate DiCamillo is 57. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton is 57. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 56. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 55. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 54. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 54. Actor Laz Alonso is 50. Singer Melanie Blatt (All Saints) is 46. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 45. Actor Lee Pace is 42. Actor Sean Faris is 39. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 39. Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 37. Comedian-actor Chris Redd (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Singer Jason Castro is 34. Rapper Big Sean is 33. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 33. Actor Matthew Beard is 32. Actor-singer Aly (AKA Alyson) Michalka (mish-AL’-kah) is 32. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 31. Actor Seychelle Gabriel is 30.

