Today in History

Five years ago: The FBI recommended no criminal charges for Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, but Director James Comey’s scathing criticism of her “extremely careless” handling of classified material revitalized Republican attacks. President Barack Obama heartily vouched for Hillary Clinton’s trustworthiness and dedication, making his first outing on the campaign stump for his former secretary of state with an appearance in Charlotte, North Carolina. Republican Donald Trump praised former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s ruthlessness, saying in Raleigh, North Carolina, that while Saddam was a “bad guy,” he “killed terrorists. He did that so good.”

One year ago: A French bus driver was violently beaten and kicked in the head after he asked four passengers to wear masks that were required because of the coronavirus pandemic; the driver died days later. A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester, N.Y., on the anniversary of a speech he delivered there in 1852; the damaged statue was found 50 feet away.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 78. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 73. Rock star Huey Lewis is 71. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 70. Country musician Charles Ventre is 69. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 62. Actor John Marshall Jones is 59. Actor Dorien Wilson is 59. Actor Edie Falco is 58. Actor Jillian Armenante is 57. Actor Kathryn Erbe (er-BEE’) is 56. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg (STOOL’-bahrg) is 53. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 52. Rapper RZA (RIH’-zuh) is 52. R&B singer Joe is 48. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Dale Godboldo is 46. Rapper Bizarre is 45. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 44. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 41. Actor Ryan Hansen is 40. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 39. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 36. Actor Jason Dolley is 30. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 27.

