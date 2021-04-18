Today in History

In 2018, Raul Castro turned over Cuba’s presidency to Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the first non-Castro to hold Cuba’s top government office since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro and his younger brother Raul.

Ten years ago: Cuba’s Communist Party picked 79-year-old Raul Castro to replace his ailing brother Fidel as first secretary during a key Party Congress. Syria did away with 50 years of emergency rule, but emboldened and defiant crowds accused President Bashar Assad of simply trying to buy time while clinging to power. Norwegian runner Grete Waitz, 57, who’d won nine New York marathons and the silver medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, died in Oslo.

Five years ago: Front-runners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton swept to resounding victories in New York’s primary. Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro delivered a valedictory speech to the Communist Party that he put in power a half-century earlier, telling party members he was nearing the end of his life and exhorting them to help his ideas survive.