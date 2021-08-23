Today in History

One year ago: Republicans formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term on the opening day of a scaled-down convention; during a visit to the convention city of Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump told delegates that “the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.” Anger over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin for a second night. Authorities in Portland, Oregon, said protesters repeatedly set fire to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas. The World Health Organization said using plasma from the recovered to treat COVID-19 was still considered an “experimental” therapy; the statement came a day after President Donald Trump announced an emergency authorization of the treatment. University of Hong Kong scientists claimed to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Citing “significant errors” in jury selection, California’s Supreme Court overturned the death sentence for Scott Peterson but let his murder conviction stand in the killing of his pregnant wife.