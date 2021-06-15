Today in History

Five years ago: President Barack Obama traveled to Orlando, Florida, the scene of a deadly nightclub shooting that claimed 49 victims; the president embraced grieving families and cheered on Democrats’ push for new gun control measures. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, in a livestream to his supporters from Vermont, said he would work with Hillary Clinton to transform the Democratic Party, adding that his “political revolution” had to continue and ensure the defeat of Republican Donald Trump. Walt Disney Co. opened Shanghai Disneyland, its first theme park in mainland China.

One year ago: Federal authorities announced murder and attempted murder charges against an Air Force sergeant, Steven Carrillo, in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer outside a U.S. courthouse in Oakland. (Carrillo also faces charges in the ambush killing of a California sheriff’s deputy and has pleaded not guilty in both cases. Authorities said Carrillo had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement.) President Donald Trump signed an executive order that he said would encourage better police practices; it would establish a database to track police officers with excessive use-of-force complaints in their records. A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in a St. Louis park for 134 years was removed; park officials said it had symbolized a “historical disregard for indigenous peoples.” British researchers reported the first evidence that a drug could improve survival from COVID-19; the drug was a cheap and widely available steroid (dexamethasone.) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead for the U.S. Open tennis tournament to take place without spectators.