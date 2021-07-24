Today in History

Five years ago: On the opening night of the Democratic national convention in Philadelphia, Bernie Sanders robustly embraced his former rival Hillary Clinton as a champion for the same economic causes that enlivened his supporters, signaling it was time for them to rally behind her in the campaign against Republican Donald Trump. The FBI said it was investigating how thousands of Democratic National Committee emails were hacked. (Wikileaks had posted emails suggesting the DNC had favored Clinton over Sanders during the primary season.)

One year ago: Federal agents fired tear gas to break up rowdy protests in Portland, Oregon, that continued into the early morning, demonstrations had been taking place in Portland every night for two months in the aftermath of the Minneapolis death of George Floyd. Seattle police declared a riot following large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, where authorities said rocks, bottles and fireworks were thrown at officers as they attempted to clear the area; the protest had begun as a peaceful show of solidarity with demonstrators in Portland. Authorities in Oakland, California, said a protest in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when a small group of demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers. Hurricane Hanna roared ashore in Texas, lashing the Gulf Coast with rain and a storm surge.