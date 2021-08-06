Today in History

Ten years ago: The Treasury Department announced that Secretary Timothy Geithner (GYT’-nur) had told President Barack Obama he would remain on the job, ending speculation he would leave the administration. Former New York Governor Hugh Carey, 92, died on Shelter Island, New York. Former Oregon Governor and U.S. Senator Mark Hatfield, 89, died in Portland.

Five years ago: An accident on a 17-story waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas, claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. Jim Furyk became the first golfer to shoot a 58 in PGA Tour history during the Travelers Championship in Connecticut with a 12-under 58 in the final round. (Furyk finished tied for fifth at 11 under, three strokes behind winner Russell Knox.) At the Rio Games, U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky crushed her own world record in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:56.46.