Today in History

One year ago: Health officials in Washington state, announcing what was believed at the time to be the second U.S. death from the coronavirus, said the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the Seattle area. (Earlier deaths in the Seattle area and in California were subsequently linked to the virus.) State officials said New York City had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, a woman in her late 30s who had contracted the virus while traveling in Iran. The U.S. government advised Americans against any travel to regions in northern Italy that had been hard hit by the virus; the U.S. also banned travel to Iran, where the official death toll surged past 50. President Donald Trump said there was “no reason to panic” about the virus. The NBA told players not to high-five fans or take any items for autographs, in the league’s latest response to the coronavirus. Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination with a call for unity.