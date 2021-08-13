Today in History

Five years ago: At the Rio Olympics, U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte and three teammates reported being robbed at gunpoint; police later said the men were not robbed, and instead vandalized a gas station bathroom. (Lochte was charged with filing a false robbery report, but a Brazilian court dismissed the case.) Usain Bolt of Jamaica became the first person to win three straight Olympic 100-meter titles, blowing down the straightaway in 9.81 seconds. Actor Fyvush Finkel, 93, died in New York City.

One year ago: India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain’s to become the fourth-highest in the world after another single-day record increase in cases. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state would move to a nearly all-mail election in November, following the model it used in its July primary. Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, the state’s longest-serving chief executive, died at the age of 84. The U.N. Security Council resoundingly defeated a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran.

Today’s Birthdays: Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 97. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 86. Singer Dash Crofts is 83. Rock singer David Crosby is 80. Country singer Connie Smith is 80. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 76. Movie director Wim Wenders is 76. Actor Antonio Fargas is 75. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 75. Actor Susan Saint James is 75. Author Danielle Steel is 74. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 73. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 71. Actor Carl Lumbly is 70. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 69. Actor Jackee Harry is 65. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 62. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., is 62. Singer Sarah Brightman is 61. Actor Susan Olsen is 60. Actor-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 57. Rock musician Keith Howland (Chicago) is 57. Actor Halle Berry is 55. Actor Ben Bass is 53. Actor Catherine Bell is 53. Rock musician Kevin Cadogan is 51. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 50. Actor Lalanya Masters is 49. Actor Christopher Gorham is 47. Actor Mila Kunis is 38. Actor Lamorne Morris is 38. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 38. NFL player Tim Tebow is 34. Actor Marsai Martin is 17.

